AMERICAN FORK — A founder of the Sundance Film Festival was sentenced Tuesday to at least six years and up to life in prison for sexually abusing a young girl.

Following statements from the child and her mother, 4th District Judge Roger Griffin recommended that parole authorities keep Sterling Van Wagenen, 72, in the Utah State Prison for longer than the minimum timeframe.

“I want the victim to know, you did the right thing and you’re not responsible for anything that happened and anything that will happen," the judge said, his voice thick with emotion. "You’re a brave young lady."

Several in the courtroom shed tears.

Van Wagenen pleaded guilty in April to a count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, after prosecutors said he abused the girl at his home in Woodland Hills, Utah County, between 2013 and 2015.

Days later, he admitted to an identical charge in a West Jordan courtroom. He had touched the same child inappropriately as she sat on his lap on a stairway to her family's basement in Salt Lake County at another point in the two-year timeframe, when she was between 7 and 9 years old. Sentencing in that case is July 9.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors in both counties agreed to seek the sentence of at least six years and up to life in prison to run concurrently, his attorney, Steven Shapiro, has previously said. Van Wagenen originally faced 15 years to life for each count.

Just before he was sentenced Tuesday, Van Wagenen said an apology for inappropriately touching the child would be "meaningless," but he hopes she can find peace.

Van Wagenen made filmsfor The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and co-founded the Sundance Film Festival with Robert Redford. He was a professor at Brigham Young University and at the University of Utah, where he resigned earlier this year after an allegation that he abused a 13-year-old boy in 1993 surfaced. Sean Escobar, now in his 30's, recorded Van Wagenen apologizing for inappropriately touching him.

Van Wagenen told police he touched Escobar, a friend of his sons, during a sleepover at his home in July 1993, according to Salt Lake County sheriff's reports from that year. His parents ultimately decided not to push for criminal charges.

Escobar, who attended the court hearing, praised the girl for coming forward and telling her family what happened.

"She's my little hero," he said.

This story will be updated.