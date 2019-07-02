SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has asked for more time before formally filing criminal charges against the man accused of kidnapping and killing Mackenzie Lueck.

Sim Gill asked a judge Tuesday to extend the time Ayoola Ajayi is held in jail while charges are pending until next week. By law, a person can only be held 72 hours in jail after being arrested before either charges are filed, the person is released or a judge grants an extension.

Ajayi will be held without bail until formal charges are screened.

"There is the gathering of all of the information so we have as complete a screening packet as possible," Gill said of the reason for asking for an extension.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Ayoola Adisa Ajayi

Ajayi, 31, was arrested Friday by a Salt Lake police SWAT team and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bail.

He is accused of killing Lueck, 23, after the two met at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake on June 17 shortly after she arrived in Utah on a plane after attending a family member's funeral in California.

Data collected from the cellphones of both Lueck and Ajayi puts them at Hatch Park at the same time that morning, and the two had communicated with each other through texting the evening of June 16, according to police.

Investigators also said they recovered burned female human tissue in Ajayi's backyard. The DNA from that tissue matches Lueck's DNA. But police have not specifically said that they've recovered Lueck's body yet, and Chief Mike Brown declined to answer that question when asked last week.