SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmer Fredette succeeded in putting up an impressive stat line in his first NBA Summer League game for the Golden State Warriors Monday night.

Fredette, who's trying to land on an NBA roster again after most recently playing for the Phoenix Suns, had 14 points and seven rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field as the Warriors fell 81-77 to the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic.

The game provided a rare chance for two former BYU stars — guard Fredette and big man Eric Mika — to face each other on the court. Mika’s night was more subdued, as he finished with two points and two rebounds in just over five minutes of play.

Fredette played nearly 17 minutes coming off the bench and finished tied for second in points for Golden State, which rallied to within one point on Fredette’s only made 3-pointer of the game, with just under nine minutes to play.

The one-time NBA first-round pick hit just 1 of 5 3-point attempts. Fredette shot 5 of 10 overall from the field and made all three of his free throws, while adding a steal and turning the ball over twice.

Mika had two offensive rebounds and hit a pair of free throws to account for his only points, as he shot 0 of 3 from the field and had a pair of turnovers.

The Cougar pair shared the court for a brief time during the second half — with Fredette wearing the No. 33 jersey and Mika in No. 42 in the photo below.

Caleb Swanigan, a 2017 first-round NBA draft pick who spent part of his youth growing up in Utah, added six points, five rebounds and as assist along with six turnovers while starting at center for the Kings.

California Classic play continues Tuesday with Fredette and the Warriors facing the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. MDT, while Mika, Swanigan and the Kings play the Miami Heat at 9 p.m.