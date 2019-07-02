SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 2.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney criticizes Trump — again — for defending Saudi prince accused in journalist's death.
What a BYU expert on Korea says about President Trump's walk on the north side
Report details rape allegations against suspect in Mackenzie Lueck killing
Brad Rock: Adding Bogdanovic will add All-Stars in Utah after one of the team's best offseasons ever
Do you remember when Apollo 11 landed on the moon?
Cardinal Dolan meets with President Nelson, calls religious freedom 'quintessential American cause'
Utahn accused in 'sextortion' of over 50 teens, charges say
A look at our top read articles:
- Utah Jazz make their moves on first day of free agency: Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis in. Rubio, Favors out
- What will the Utah Jazz look like next season with the additions of Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis?
- Utah family recalls faith-building 'miracles' after father, daughter struck by lightning
- Robert Samuelson: Ambition on display — but what else?
A look at our business coverage:
- John Cooper to step down as Sundance Film Festival director
- City Creek general manager to lead Salt Lake Chamber’s board
- First wave of Utah WeWork flex workspace opens for business
- MX Technologies snags $100 million to grow financial data business
- Nearly half of Americans have a side gig, and it's changing everything we know about work
News from the U.S. and world:
- Lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez lash out over conditions following border facility tours (Priscilla Alvarez, CNN)
- Hong Kong Protesters Storm Legislature, Dividing the Movement (Javier C. Hernandez, The New York Times)
- Trump says renewed trade talks with China have ‘already begun’ (Kevin Breuninger, CNBC)
- Disappointed Venezuelans lose patience with Guaido as Maduro hangs on (Angus Berwick, Mircely Guanipa, Reuters)