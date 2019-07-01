EPHRAIM — Two people died when a glider plane crashed in Sanpete County late Monday afternoon, the second fatal plane crash in Utah in two days.

A 911 call for a downed plane came in shortly after 5 p.m., the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday night.

The crash was reported as being roughly 4 miles northeast of Ephraim, the sheriff's office said.

There were two men on board, both found dead, the sheriff's office said. Their names have not been released, but one was from California and the other was from Arizona.

The plane had taken off from the Nephi airport and was planning to land at an airport near Richfield, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash follows news Monday morning that two Utah residents — Kevin Carroll, 53, of Moab, and Jay Camberlango, 42, of Lindon — were found dead after a plane crash in San Juan County.

Their plane had taken off from Moab on Sunday morning and was reported to the Grand County Sheriff's Office to be overdue Sunday afternoon. Authorities found the aircraft near the Canyonlands Overlook area just before 8 a.m. Monday.