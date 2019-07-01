MONTICELLO — One person was killed and three others injured when a pickup truck hit a semitrailer on state Route 191 on Monday afternoon.

The pickup truck was driving south about 10 miles north of Monticello shortly after noon, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the pickup truck was speeding in a construction zone and didn't realize that the semitrailer, which was pulling a box trailer, was stopped in traffic due to the construction, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The pickup truck tried to go around the semi but hit its trailer; the pickup truck then spun around and hit the front end of the semitrailer.

One of the four people inside the pickup truck died on impact. Another had an arm cut off and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Department of Public Safety said.

The driver and the third passenger were also taken to the hospital. Authorities said they were in serious but stable condition just after the crash.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

Police suspect impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crash, the Department of Public Safety said.