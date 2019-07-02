SALT LAKE CITY — Oh, Donny Osmond, Gladys Knight and T-Pain weren’t enough for you? Well, “The Masked Singer” will return with “even more major” stars for its second season, according to host Nick Cannon.

Cannon told The Hollywood Reporter that the second will season will have a more star-filled cast in its follow-up year after the success from last year.

He said there will be “bigger performances” and “even more major celebrities” on the show’s second season.

"I don't like to get involved with who the celebrities are because I want to be in on it with the audience and be surprised when the stars are revealed from under the masks," he said.

Cannon said he’s already seen some costumes.

"I've seen a few of the costumes for season 2 and they're spectacular. … There's a very flamboyant egg."

Cannon also explained to THR what makes the show work.

"It's just good entertainment. It's one of those things if you’re just flipping channels, you're going to stop on 'The Masked Singer,'" Cannon said. "If you see a billboard, it's so intriguing, and I think that was one of the reasons why as a producer I even was drawn to it because if you're gonna go big, you gotta go all the way. The show does it."

