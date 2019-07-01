ST. GEORGE — Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin announced Monday the addition of Kailie Quinn to the Trailblazers’ coaching staff.

Quinn, who is a native of Salt Lake City, joins the Trailblazers after spending the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Quinn enjoyed a sensational college basketball career at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, where she was a four-year (2014-18) starter for the Wildcats. Quinn played in 127 career games with 113 starts, and became the all-time leader in 3-point field goals made with 267 successful attempts in her career. She also finished 13th in school history in career points with 1,233 points scored. In her four years, Quinn helped the Wildcats to three consecutive quarterfinal appearances in the Big Sky Tournament and two postseason tournament appearances in the Women's Basketball Invitational.

“Kailie was devoted and had an extreme work ethic as a collegiate player,” Gustin said. “She truly loves the game of basketball, and I think she will be able to model that same commitment and work ethic to our players at Dixie State. She is a great fit for our staff, and I look forward to working with her.”

Quinn earned a bachelor’s degree in professional sales with a minor in sport coaching education at Weber State in May 2018.