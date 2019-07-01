SALT LAKE CITY — Serena Williams has a pretty unique reason why she won’t share parenting advice with Meghan Markle.
- Williams, who gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian in September 2017, told BBC Breakfast that she doesn’t share advice with new moms because new mothers already have rather busy schedules to deal with.
- “I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone — when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be,” the tennis star said on BBC Breakfast. “It’s just like get through the first three months, four months and then we can talk.”
- Williams said she would offer advice if Markle asked for it. She said being a mother has changed her life for the better, according to the BBC.
- “Becoming a mom has changed my perspective on a lot of things,” she said. “It also has changed me in terms of — I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this, you know, positive person for my daughter. … Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I never, obviously, had that motivation before.”
- "For me, it's really important to believe in yourself and it's hard. I can't imagine growing up nowadays in this time, but I have to imagine because I have a daughter that's going to grow up in this time so I kind of need to put myself in that situation," Williams said, according to USA Today. "I do have a voice that I can use and how do I use that in a positive way?"
Next up: Williams was interviewed in the leadup to Wimbledon 2019. Her first match will be on Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. MT against Giulia Gatto-Monticone.