SALT LAKE CITY — Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren announced her engagement this week.

The conservative talking head Lahren got engaged to her boyfriend, Brandon Fricke, according to an Instagram post from Lahren posted over the weekend.

“I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever,” she wrote in that Instagram post.

Flashback: Back in March, Fricke wrote on Instagram about how he and Lahren met for the first time. He said he wrote a message to her about a note involving Glenn Beck. She didn’t respond. But then Fricke met her at another event and made the most of his chance to speak with her.

"All honesty I feel like a total loser for ever sending her that DM because after really knowing Tomi it was never a question that she wasn’t going to stay strong, stay true to herself, and never apologize for being right. Your strength and perseverance are an inspiration to me everyday."

Driving the news: Lahren has made headlines recently after she announced on “Fox & Friends” that random people in Minneapolis threw a drink on her while she was with her family, according to USA Today. There were some people there, she said, who cheered on the incident.

Lahren told Fox News host Sean Hannity that she faces these moments because she’s in the public spotlight.

“I think people forget I’m a real person at the end of the day and these things embarrass and humiliate me, and especially for my family, I didn’t want them to have to be a part of this,” she said, according to USA Today.