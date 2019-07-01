SALT LAKE CITY — The “Hunger Games,” “Twilight” and “Divergent” series are all about to make their theme park debut on July 31 — in China.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Entertainment World is an interactive indoor theme park based in Hengqin, China, about an hour from Hong Kong.

There are about 25 featured attractions based on Lionsgate’s film properties. These include “Hunger Games — Mockingjay Flight,” “The Twilight Saga: Midnight Ride” and the ominous-sounding “The Divergent Series — Fear Simulator.”

“From escaping the Capitol to braving the mental and physical challenges of Dauntless to taking on a newborn vampire army with Jacob and the Wolf Pack, we can’t wait for fans to step into the worlds of their favorite films to create their own authentic adventures,” Lionsgate senior VP of global live and location-based entertainment Jenefer Brown said in a statement.

ComicBook.com also notes the “Now You See Me” franchise will see some sort of representation, alongside head-scratchers like “Escape Plan” and “Gods of Egypt” — two movies that were skewered critically but performed well overseas.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Escape Plan” made more than $40 million in China despite low critical scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. “Gods of Egypt” fared even worse, sitting at 15 percent positive reception on Rotten Tomatoes despite making $35 million in China.

Comparatively, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2” made $21 million, “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” brought in more than $18 million and “Now You See Me 2” earned more than $97 million at the Chinese box office.

It’s also worth noting Lionsgate doesn’t necessarily have anything in the tank for “Divergent” or “Twilight,” but the “Hunger Games” machine is spinning back up for a prequel.

I previously wrote for Deseret News that author Suzanne Collins is working on a prequel set over 60 years that will cover Panem’s reconstruction period. Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake also confirmed last month that the film studio is working with Collins to adapt the book into a film.