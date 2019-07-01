SALT LAKE CITY — More search warrants were served over the weekend in connection with the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake police confirmed Monday.

Detectives were continuing to collect evidence in anticipation of formal charges being filed against Ayoola Ajayi, 31. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer declined to say what specifically investigators were looking for, but said one of the warrants was served at Ajayi's house in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City, where police have already spent many hours collecting multiple bags of evidence.

Ajayi was arrested Friday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bail.

Lueck was last seen around 3 a.m. on June 17, when a Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake after picking her up at the Salt Lake City International Airport. She got into someone's car at the park.

Data collected from the cellphones of both Lueck and Ajayi puts them at Hatch Park at the same time that morning, and the two had communicated with each other through texting the evening of June 16, police said Friday.

Investigators also said they recovered burned female human tissue in Ajayi's backyard. The DNA from that tissue matches Lueck's DNA. But police have not specifically said that they've recovered Lueck's body yet, and Chief Mike Brown declined to answer that question when asked last week.

Also Monday, more details were released about a rape investigation involving Ajayi in Cache County in 2014. A woman who contacted police in that case ultimately decided not to file charges, but said she wanted the incident documented "in case he did the same thing to someone else," according to a North Park police report obtained through a public records request.

According to the woman, Ajayi was a co-worker at the time and asked her one day to come over to his residence. Once there, they began "doing stuff," and despite being told "no," Ajayi had intercourse with her, the report states.

The woman said she told herself at the time, "OK, let's get it over," and then went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam afterward, the report states. The woman told police "she felt that it was her fault because she was not assertive enough," and she declined to press charges.

She also told police that after the alleged assault, she avoided Ajayi at work. When she sent him a text telling him "not to contact her ever again," he responded with "what she described as a not so nice text," according to the report.

A vigil is planned for Lueck at the University of Utah tonight.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.