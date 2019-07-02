SALT LAKE CITY — Hallmark’s new Christmas cookie reality show is looking for amateur bakers to participate, who could win thousands of dollars in the competition.

The news: Wyldside Media has released casting call points for anyone who wants to participate in the competition show, which will center around baking Christmas goods.

“The challenges will be everything from visual and decorative, to taste and overall presentation!” the casting call website says.

Details: Participants will partner up with Hallmark Channel stars to try to win $25,000 in prize money from the show, which will air on the Hallmark channel.

The show — called “Christmas Cookie Countdown” — will have five episodes. Amateur bakers will create cookies, which will be judged by a three-judge panel. The specific names of the judges haven’t been announced yet, according to Delish.com. The hosts will rotate, but they will be from original Hallmark movies and shows.

"Do your friends and family tell you your Christmas cookies are the very best? Are people always asking you for your cookie recipes? Are you confident in your creative abilities in the kitchen? If you have a talent for baking and are ready to put your skills to the test, we'd love to hear from you! We're looking for dynamic, outgoing cookie-makers from Southern California to participate in a really FUN new Christmas competition baking show!”

The show will shoot in Los Angeles from July 29 to Aug. 4.