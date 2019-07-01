SALT LAKE CITY — A trial has been scheduled for a Salt Lake City man charged with murder while he was still a teenager.

The four-day jury trial for Isaac Nacdaniel Patton, now 18, is scheduled to begin Jan. 28, 2019. He is accused of shooting and killing Tristen Mogadam, a Magna man who sold him marijuana.

Patton has been found mentally competent to face a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, based on doctors' evaluations earlier this year, his attorney, Jessica Jacobs, confirmed.

Her client is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Mogadam in the chest in Mogadam's driveway in Magna in February 2017 after buying marijuana, brandishing a gun and asking, "What else you got?"

Prosecutors charged Patton as an adult in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court, where he faces other charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

When questioned by police, Patton said he was a gang member and believed Mogadam was in a rival gang, charges state.

All but one charge against Patton was filed with gang enhancements, meaning he is subject to enhanced penalties if convicted.

Patton on Monday pleaded guilty to assaulting another inmate in the Salt Lake County jail, a third-degree felony, on Oct. 24. He was sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison.

