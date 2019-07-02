SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill may have made millions of voices suddenly cry out in terror and then be silenced.

Hamill tweeted out three words to describe “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which will be the concluding films of the Skywalker Saga.

When asked about which three words he would use to describe the film and “what’s to come,” Hamill cryptically answered, “my final episode.”

See the tweet below.

Not a surprise: The response isn’t exactly a surprise since Hamill’s character, Luke Skywalker, died at the end of “The Last Jedi.” He will return for the new film as a Force ghost, though. But it’s not surprising to hear that he’ll be exiting the franchise, Deseret News reported.

Hamill told The Associated Press that his return will delight fans.

“I had closure in (The Last Jedi),” the actor said. “The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Driving the news: Daisy Ridley, who plays the young heroine Rey in the new “Star Wars” trilogy, told Vulture this week that she plans to wrap up her stint in the “Star Wars” universe with “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Similarly, I reported for the Deseret News last week that Ridley told BuzzFeed News that she won’t be involved with the next trilogy of films, too.

Why it matters: The fact that Ridley and Hamill have both admitted that “Rise of Skywalker” will end their run in the “Star Wars” franchise shows we’re about to hit a concluding point in the franchise.