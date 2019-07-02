SALT LAKE CITY — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge might be out of reach for some fans, but the cuisine will be a little more accessible later this November.

According to ComicBook.com, the official “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook” is currently available for preorder on Amazon and is written by Marc Sumerak (“Marvel Adventures Spider-Man”) and Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, who has also written nerdy cookbooks for “The Elder Scrolls,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “World of Warcraft.”

The book is slated for a Nov. 5 release and is “inspired by the cuisine” from Galaxy’s Edge, according to the official description.

“Based on the delicious delicacies found in Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, this cookbook provides Star Wars fans with a wealth of delicious intergalactic recipes. Engaging, fun, and informative, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook is the definitive guide to the delectable cuisines of a galaxy far, far away,” the description reads.

There isn’t any information on what recipes actually entail, but the food it’s inspired by has been extensively covered. GameSpot reports dining options at Galaxy’s Edge includes dishes and drinks for all three meals, including a yogurt parfait-influenced Rising Moons Overnight Oats and Fried Endorian Tip-yip, a dairy-free fried chicken dish.

According to the Deseret News, the Tip-yip features peas, carrots and mashed potatoes with a herb gravy alongside a fried chicken loaf. The Deseret News Arts and Entertainment editor notes the meal was pretty good, but the chicken itself was dry.

The Ronto Wrap — a grilled sausage topped with slaw, roasted pork and peppercorn sauce in pita — is noted as a culinary highlight by Deseret News, GameSpot and People Magazine — so hopefully it pops up in the Galaxy’s Edge cookbook later this year.