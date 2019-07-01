SALT LAKE CITY — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry mocked Ayesha Curry in a new Instagram post over the weekend.

Ayesha Curry shared an Instagram photo that showed her husband Steph making some mocking poses, pretending to be his wife, according to SFGate.com.

The post includes a photo of Ayesha and one of Steph making the same pose.

"He really tried to shade me though," she captioned the photos. "I'm hollering."

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are having a relatively busy summer despite it being the offseason for Steph Curry’s NBA job. Although, Steph Curry saw the Golden State Warriors make some big moves on Sunday night when NBA free agency began.

Ayesha Curry kicked off her new ABC show “Family Food Fight” and Steph Curry has begun his mini-golf show “Holey Moley.”