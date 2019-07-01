OREM — Utah Valley University has appointed Vessela Ilieva as dean of the university’s School of Education. Ilieva has been serving as the interim dean since fall 2018.

Ilieva joined UVU in 2010 as an assistant professor in the School of Education. Prior to that, she served as an assistant professor at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

A native of Bulgaria, she received a master’s degree in engineering from the Technical University in Sofia, Bulgaria, and a master’s degree in second language teaching and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in mathematics education from Utah State University.