OGDEN — The executive committee of Weber State University’s board of trustees has approved the selection of a new vice president of university advancement.

In the role, Betsy Mennell, currently associate vice president of principal gifts and special projects at Regis University in Denver, will oversee advancement services, alumni relations, development, economic development, government relations, marketing and communications and university events.

Mennell, who plans to assume her new duties in early August, worked at Northern Arizona University for 18 years, most recently as vice president for development and alumni engagement and president of the Northern Arizona University Foundation, where she directed the recently concluded $100 million comprehensive campaign.

Mennell earned her doctoral degree in educational administration from The University of Texas at Austin and holds a master’s degree from St. Edward’s University in Austin and a bachelor’s from Saint Mary’s College in Indiana.