SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA 2K franchise will take a big step forward this fall when it introduces WNBA players for the first time.

2K released the first trailer for the upcoming NBA video game, along with cover photos for the two star athletes, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis.

But lost in all of that hoopla was a brief glimpse of WNBA star A’Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces in the trailer. She’s shown in both her home and away jerseys in the trailer.

“Many fans are hoping we'll also see female MyPlayers, but it doesn't look as though that's something that is being teased. Although, no aspect of the MyCareer journey was revealed. We'll likely have to wait until late August for that information,” according to Forbes.

Flashback: NBA Live 18 introduced women’s basketball in one game mode before, according to Swish Appeal, a website dedicated to NBA news.

Both Renee Montgomery and A’ja Wilson announced on social media back in February that they will be in the upcoming game, which was the first clue that the WNBA would make an appearance in NBA 2K20.