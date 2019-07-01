SALT LAKE CITY — Daisy Ridley’s Rey might be concluding her visit to a galaxy far, far away in “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.”

In an interview with Vulture, Ridley said she “can’t actually imagine” returning to the series following “Rise of Skywalker” because of the expansive nature of “Star Wars.” However, she did note the “opportunity might present itself” to return to the series someday.

“The ending to ‘Rise of Skywalker’... It’s very satisfying. It felt like an end. I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years. There are so many characters in the ‘Star Wars’ world who’ve never been explored,” Ridley said. “There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on. So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series.”

Deseret News reported last week that Ridley told Buzzfeed News that she won’t return for either of the upcoming “Star Wars” trilogies planned by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“I can say I’m not in the next trilogy… Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story,” Ridley said.

I previously reported for Deseret News that the upcoming “Star Wars” films in question will release in December 2022, 2024 and 2026. Disney has also confirmed the films will be from Benioff and Weiss, with Johnson’s movies to follow later.