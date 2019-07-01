SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $3.7 million in three projects that will improve rural water infrastructure for communities in central and southeast Utah.

“USDA is committed to long-term rural prosperity, which includes meeting the critical water needs of communities in arid states like ours,” Randy Parker, state director of the USDA’s Rural Development, said in a statement.

Central Valley, in Sevier County, is receiving a $30,000 grant and $60,000 loan to redevelop the town culinary water system. The USDA previously obligated $723,000 in loans and grants for this project.

Anabella, also in Sevier County, is receiving a $527,000 loan and $250,000 grant to make major culinary water system improvements. The system has experienced operational trouble with source wells, resulting in inadequate supply. To meet safety standards, this project will replace pipes, repair a chlorination building, renovate a storage tank, and install modern systems and meters to monitor and direct water use.

Spanish Valley Water and Sewer Improvement District, which serves the Spanish Valley area of northern San Juan County and a portion of south Grand County, is receiving a $1,950,000 loan and $942,000 grant. This project will replace and expand a significant portion of the current water service area. More than 1,600 feet of aging or low-capacity pipe must be replaced along with well and chlorination system improvements. Previous funding for this project includes $4,780,000 in USDA loans and grants.

Funding is provided through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Rural communities, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funds for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Nationally, USDA announced investing $192 million for 71 projects in 29 states, benefiting 169,000 rural Americans.