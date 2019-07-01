EUREKA, Juab County — A former Utah resident was charged Monday with threatening to bomb her old school.

Brenna Kay Barnes, 28, of Mina, Nevada, is charged in Juab County's 4th District Court with threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

On June 13, Barnes sent a Facebook message "to a former teacher threatening to kill everyone in Goshen and Eureka, Utah," according to charging documents. "Further, she stated, 'Behind your office is a false wall full of TNT to kill everyone.'"

Tintic High School in Eureka "was evacuated and searched by law enforcement and bomb-sniffing canines, but no explosives were located," the charges state.