SPIDA VISION
Donovan Mitchell, fortune-teller supreme.
Mitchell told USA Today Sports last week he thought free agent Tobias Harris would stay in Philadelphia. Among his other predictions: Klay Thompson would remain in Golden State, Kevin Durant would be in New York or Brooklyn, and Kemba Walker would end up playing for the Knicks.
He only missed on Walker, who went to Boston.
Mitchell himself is under contract and staying put. Presumably. After his debut in the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” commercial, here’s assuming he’ll soon be going to Hollywood for more acting gigs.
As for his playing future, well, it’s complicated ...
STAY AWAY, L.A.
Mitchell also was asked by USA Today what his picks would be if he were conducting the 2017 NBA draft over again. He diplomatically named Jayson Tatum No. 1, going to the Sixers, but selected himself at No. 2 to the Lakers.
Is Rock On imagining, or does the mere mention of Mitchell and the Lakers make anyone nervous?
FAST BREAK
Rick Pitino’s Florida mansion is up for rent at a steep $90,000 per month.
That’s a nice supplemental income. But a buyer can purchase it for $23.9 million.
In other words, a one-and-done.
THINK POSITIVE
Mitchell’s signature sneaker is designated D.O.N. Issue #1, which stands for Determination Over Negativity.
This explains everything you need to know about how the Jazz landed Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic.
SHOP ‘N’ DROP
The NCAA is already tweaking its new transfer rules, considering the adjective “extraordinary” to go along with “mitigating” and “extenuating” circumstances.
Looks like the days of impulse shopping are coming to an end.
COLONIAL CONTROL
Soccer captain Megan Rapinoe adamantly says she won’t visit the White House if the USWNT wins the World Cup.
But the Americans have only reached the semifinals thus far. A loss to England on Tuesday would render the point moot.
Which marks the first time since 1776 that England has had a say in anything that happens over here.Comment on this story
KANTER CAN’T
Enes Kanter is in rare form.
The outspoken former Jazz center told “The Herd” that No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson is just “Julius Randle with hops.” Asked how he’d guard Williamson, Kanter said he’d “let him shoot.”
That’s kind of why he’s not still in Utah, isn’t it?
DOLLAR SMART
Billionaire Warren Buffett told Sports Illustrated that Alex Rodriguez “doesn’t need me — he’s got a money mind.”
Yes, well, the $378 million he made in baseball would certainly do that.