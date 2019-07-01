SPIDA VISION

Donovan Mitchell, fortune-teller supreme.

Mitchell told USA Today Sports last week he thought free agent Tobias Harris would stay in Philadelphia. Among his other predictions: Klay Thompson would remain in Golden State, Kevin Durant would be in New York or Brooklyn, and Kemba Walker would end up playing for the Knicks.

He only missed on Walker, who went to Boston.

Mitchell himself is under contract and staying put. Presumably. After his debut in the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” commercial, here’s assuming he’ll soon be going to Hollywood for more acting gigs.

As for his playing future, well, it’s complicated ...

STAY AWAY, L.A.

Mitchell also was asked by USA Today what his picks would be if he were conducting the 2017 NBA draft over again. He diplomatically named Jayson Tatum No. 1, going to the Sixers, but selected himself at No. 2 to the Lakers.

Is Rock On imagining, or does the mere mention of Mitchell and the Lakers make anyone nervous?

FAST BREAK

Seth Wenig FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, former Louisville basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino talks to reporters during a news conference in New York. A recruiter, a coach and a former Adidas executive are scheduled to go on trial in New York in a criminal case that exposed corruption in several top U.S. college basketball programs. It also led to the firing of Pitino and sidelined the playing career of standout recruit Brian Bowen Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Rick Pitino’s Florida mansion is up for rent at a steep $90,000 per month.

That’s a nice supplemental income. But a buyer can purchase it for $23.9 million.

In other words, a one-and-done.

THINK POSITIVE

Mitchell’s signature sneaker is designated D.O.N. Issue #1, which stands for Determination Over Negativity.

This explains everything you need to know about how the Jazz landed Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

SHOP ‘N’ DROP

The NCAA is already tweaking its new transfer rules, considering the adjective “extraordinary” to go along with “mitigating” and “extenuating” circumstances.

Looks like the days of impulse shopping are coming to an end.

COLONIAL CONTROL

Francisco Seco United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Soccer captain Megan Rapinoe adamantly says she won’t visit the White House if the USWNT wins the World Cup.

But the Americans have only reached the semifinals thus far. A loss to England on Tuesday would render the point moot.

Which marks the first time since 1776 that England has had a say in anything that happens over here.

KANTER CAN’T

Enes Kanter is in rare form.

The outspoken former Jazz center told “The Herd” that No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson is just “Julius Randle with hops.” Asked how he’d guard Williamson, Kanter said he’d “let him shoot.”

That’s kind of why he’s not still in Utah, isn’t it?

DOLLAR SMART

Billionaire Warren Buffett told Sports Illustrated that Alex Rodriguez “doesn’t need me — he’s got a money mind.”

Yes, well, the $378 million he made in baseball would certainly do that.