SALT LAKE CITY — Anthony Davis may be teaming up with LeBron James in this upcoming NBA season. But he’s partnering with a close friend of James, the legendary Dwyane Wade, for the NBA 2K video game covers.

2K revealed Monday that Davis and Wade will be the cover athletes for NBA 2K20.

Davis will be on the cover of the game’s standard edition, while Wade will take the honors for the Legend edition of the game.

What they’re saying: Both Davis and Wade released statements about the game.

“I’m honored to be back representing NBA 2K,” said Davis. “Being picked as the face of NBA 2K20 means the world to me, and I’m excited for the fans to experience the best sports simulation in the world this fall.”

“I’ve been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud. My family and I love NBA 2K, and I’m truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years.”

Release date: NBA 2K20 will be available for all platforms throughout the world on Sept. 6.