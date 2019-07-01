HERRIMAN — Former Real Salt Lake centerback Jamison Olave has been tapped again as interim head coach of the Real Monarchs SLC.

On Monday the team announced that previous head coach Martin Vasquez "has left his position."

Olave also took the reins after head coach Mark Briggs' resignation last season.

Vasquez was named head coach this past winter after helping to develop RSL's academy in Arizona.

“We want to thank Martin for his years of service to the club. He was integral in building our Academy at Casa Grande, helping to design our ongoing development program and in assisting in the fundamental integration from the Academy, through the Monarchs and up to the first team,” said Rob Zarkos, RSL executive vice president of soccer operations. “We wish Martin and his family nothing but success in their future endeavors.”

The Monarchs are in 12th place in the Western Conference of the USL Championship with a 6-6-3 record (21 points). Last season, Olave compiled a 4-2-1 record as head coach.