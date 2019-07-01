MOAB — The bodies of two Utah residents were recovered from the wreckage of a missing plane that was located in a remote area of San Juan County on Monday.

The victims were identified as Kevin Carroll, 53, of Moab, and Jay Camberlango, 42, of Lindon.

The plane, which took off from Moab Sunday morning, was reported to the Grand County Sheriff's Office to be overdue Sunday afternoon. The Utah Department of Public Safety, the Civil Air Patrol and volunteers with private planes were assisting the sheriff's office with the search.

The aircraft was located just before 8 a.m. Monday near the Canyonlands Overlook area, which Freestone said is a remote area and difficult to access. Officers from the Department of Public Safety hiked into the site by 9:20 a.m. and confirmed that there were no survivors.

According to his LinkedIn page, Carroll was the longtime owner of Red Dot Engineering in Moab, which builds off-road and rock crawling vehicles.