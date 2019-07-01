SALT LAKE CITY — The “Jumanji” franchise is about to take things to the next level.

The first trailer for “Jumanji: The Next Level” dropped on Monday morning. The third movie in the franchise — a direct follow-up to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” — will bring back stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan as video game characters played by teenagers.

“Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change…,” reads the Twitter post announcing the trailer.

The plan: It doesn’t look like there’s a lot revealed in the first trailer, except for the fact that the character Spencer (Alex Wolff) will head back into the game for some unknown reason. His friends Bethany (Madison Iseman), Martha (Morgan Turner) and Anthony (Ser’Darius Blain) will also jump into the game to save him. And apparently, they bring Danny Glover and Danny Devito along for the ride.

What happens next is anyone’s guess.

What they’re saying: “This is a really exciting and fun way of doubling down on what made Welcome to the Jungle so fun while also keeping things fresh. Honestly, I can’t imagine a better way to spend two hours than to watch Dwayne Johnson channeling Danny DeVito in a series of exotic locales,” according to Collider.

“The Sony sequel/soft reboot struck gold two years ago and gave the studio, and really all studios, hope that they could take a long-dormant IP and make it both new and successful again. The question is whether ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ .... can make lightning strike twice,” according to Forbes.