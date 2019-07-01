SALT LAKE CITY — When professional golfer Tony Finau was asked to help promote a new movie earlier this month, it was an easy decision because the subject of the movie is not just close to his heart, but also close to his family tree.

When John Groberg reached out to the Salt Lake City golfer via email, he knew that Finau might be interested in the film "The Other Side of Heaven 2: Faith of Fire" because of his Tongan and Samoan heritage, but it turned out the connection was much more personal.

The film follows up on the story of Groberg returning to Tonga as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first film, "The Other Side of Heaven" (2001), chronicled Groberg as a young missionary. One of Groberg's mission companions, Feki Po'uha, is Finau's grand-uncle.

"Feki passed away before I was born, so we would just hear stories. My grandma shared many stories of his faith," Finau told The Church News, explaining that his grandmother on his father's side, Mele Na'ati Po'uha, was Feki Po'uha's younger sister.

"(Groberg) is a special person in the Tongan community and especially in the church in Tonga," Finau said. "So he's a special person and for me to now be in contact with him is special."

For more read: Tony Finau, Elders John Groberg and Vai Sikahema talk Church growth in Tonga and the power of missionary work worldwide

More links

• In the Premier Lacrosse League there's a playoff for the first draft pick

• Chad Ford predicted Ed Davis was going to Utah... in 2010

And finally ...

Utah Jazz fans on Twitter got a kick out of this tweet, showing that they are alone in their 'hatred' of James Harden.