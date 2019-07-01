Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) drives around Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 1.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney just got a primer on international religious freedom from Ambassador Sam Brownback

Utah Jazz make their moves on first day of free agency: Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis in. Rubio, Favors out.

When the cost of medicine is higher than the median household income.

'They knew the name of BYU': BYU's relationship with China still going strong.

A new report assessed levels of patriotism in all 50 states. Here's where Utah ranked

Ask: Where were you when Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 20, 1969?

Family, friends mourn Utah woman who police say was killed by boyfriend.

A look at our InDepth coverage:

A look at our top-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment