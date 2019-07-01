SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 1.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney just got a primer on international religious freedom from Ambassador Sam Brownback
Utah Jazz make their moves on first day of free agency: Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis in. Rubio, Favors out.
When the cost of medicine is higher than the median household income.
'They knew the name of BYU': BYU's relationship with China still going strong.
A new report assessed levels of patriotism in all 50 states. Here's where Utah ranked
Ask: Where were you when Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 20, 1969?
Family, friends mourn Utah woman who police say was killed by boyfriend.
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- The Saudi Arabia question: What do you do when friends behave badly?
- How the Hobby Lobby ruling helped and hurt religious freedom
- Can this photo of a man and his daughter dead in the Rio Grande change the immigration debate?
- Meet the next champions of religious freedom
- Former jailed pastor tells panel that Christianity viewed as national threat in Turkey
- Nearly half of Americans have a side gig, and it's changing everything we know about work
A look at our top-read stories:
- Concert review: Marie Osmond's Deer Valley show proved the stage is her natural habitat
- The dream of chasing a college scholarship has become reality for 700 student-athletes in Utah this year
- Inside the newsroom: 3 pictures, 3 heartbreaking stories
- Church announces cost increase for Latter-day Saint missions beginning in 2020, the first change in 17 years
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump Steps Into North Korea and Agrees With Kim Jong-un to Resume Talks (The New York Times)
- Bouncing Back From Crackdown, Protesters Surge Through Sudan’s Streets (The New York Times)
- Trump Says U.S. ‘Winning’ Trade War After Reviving China Talks (Bloomberg)
- Clashes between right-wing demonstrations and antifa turn into civil disturbance in Portland(CBS News)
- NBA free agency roundup: The latest updates around the league (USA Today)