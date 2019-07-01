SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 1.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney just got a primer on international religious freedom from Ambassador Sam Brownback

Utah Jazz make their moves on first day of free agency: Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis in. Rubio, Favors out.

When the cost of medicine is higher than the median household income.

'They knew the name of BYU': BYU's relationship with China still going strong.

A new report assessed levels of patriotism in all 50 states. Here's where Utah ranked

Ask: Where were you when Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 20, 1969?

Family, friends mourn Utah woman who police say was killed by boyfriend.

