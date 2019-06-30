WEST VALLEY CITY — Shaina Bigby loved to play softball.

"She was good at it, too. She played ball for a long time," said Bigby's best friend, Kati Johnson, on a baseball field at Centennial Park in West Valley City.

Johnson gathered with at least 100 of Bigby's friends and family members Sunday evening on the ball field that she loved during a vigil. On the sun-soaked field, they lit candles and remembered the 27-year-old, who police say was fatally shot last week after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. He was arrested for investigation in her murder.

Ashley Imlay, Deseret News Kati Johnson, best friend of Shaina Bigby, who police say was shot after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, remembers Bigby during a vigil in West Valley City on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Bigby's friends and family members remembered her as adventurous, nonjudgmental and someone who could light up any room.

"She loved to go wherever the action was. … She would've done anything for anybody," said her dad, John Bigby. "I think she lived more in her 27 years than I did in my 50."

"She was a sour patch kid. She was sour on the outside and sweet on the inside," Bigby added.

According to her mom, Dawn Pearce, "she touched tons of lives, so many that I can't even begin to count."

Just after 10 p.m. last Tuesday, police received a call that Bigby suffered a gunshot wound to her head at 199 W. 8600 South in Midvale in a suicide attempt. The shooting was initially reported as self-inflicted, but when officers arrived and began interviewing people, statements made by witnesses "didn't add up," Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said then. Bigby died from her injuries the next day.

Her friends remembered her as the life of the party.

"She was sweet, loving, so much fun. She'd do anything for anyone," Amanda Donovan said.

Ashley Imlay, Deseret News Friends and family members light candles to remember Shaina Bigby, who police say was shot after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, during a vigil in West Valley City on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

"She was always ready for an adventure," Chassidy Ellison added.

Johnson, best friends with Bigby since age 14, remembered her as kind, fashionable and a loyal friend.

"She was bright and bubbly, and she was full of life. Every time she walked in a room, she just lit everyone's world. And you can tell by how many people are here that she impacted a lot of people. She never had anything bad to say about anyone. She always saw the good in everyone, and anytime anyone messed up, she was so quick to forgive people. And it cost her her life," Johnson said tearfully.

Johnson said she learned of her best friend's death on the same night Salt Lake City police recovered remains belonging to the missing Mackenzie Lueck in the backyard of the man who police say murdered her.

According to Johnson, Bigby had helped her escape domestic violence in the past. "I hope that her story reaches other girls and it helps them get out of these violent relationships. … If you feel a threat, leave. Ask for help. You're not alone."

Cameron Lundgren, 40, was arrested in connection with Bigby's death.

Lundgren was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Formal charges had not been filed in the case as of Sunday.