SALT LAKE CITY — Adding Bojan Bogdanovic to the Jazz is a bold move, nothing but good. They acquire the long distance scoring addition they have long needed.

Experts are expecting the Jazz to reach the conference finals next spring, even though they don’t have a single All-Star. According to a Quora post by William Petroff, no team has won a championship without an All-Star since the 1950 Minneapolis Lakers.

But Donald Trump is president.

Weird things happen.

The issue really isn’t that the Jazz will go into next season without an All-Star. It’s that thanks to the addition of Bogdanovic, plan on them having one or more next year. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell can thank him ahead of time. Bogdanovic will make that much difference. He shot 42.5% for the season from 3-point range. That’s roughly the same as Kyle Korver shot for his career, but 4½% better than Korver's success rate last year.

Bogdanovic (“Bogey”) will take serious pressure off scorers Mitchell and Mike Conley and even leave Gobert free to move about the cabin. Long in need of more perimeter shooters, the Jazz have added an inside-outside scorer (“a sniper” as VP Dennis Lindsey calls them) who can pick off an ant from 100 paces.

Jazz fans, accustomed to their team making conservative offseason moves, seem in giddy disbelief that Bogdanovic is coming to Utah.

To borrow a line from a different Bogey, er, Bogie: Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, he walks into ours.

The move didn’t come without a cost, aside from the reported four-year, $73 million contract. It separated the Jazz from Derrick Favors, the respected and popular power forward whose primary drawback was his inability to shoot the 3. Reports on Sunday had him going to New Orleans in exchange for draft picks.

When he entered the league, Favors was considered an attractive talent, strong enough to play center, agile enough to play forward. This summer Utah held the option on the last year of his contract. Shortly after the Bogdanovic acquisition, the Jazz added Brooklyn free agent Ed Davis.

Favors remade and improved his game to accommodate coaches and teammates and faithfully accepted his role, whether starter or reserve. Meanwhile, he maintained a pleasantly calm demeanor inside and outside the locker room. He bought a home in Salt Lake, yes, but he also made it his home.

Favors would be a nice addition to the Pelicans. His play has helped make the Jazz one of the league’s premier defensive teams, while his offense was crucial numerous times when the team needed a scoring jolt. The last two years he averaged 12 points a game. His 24-point burst against Houston in December and the 23-point game against Milwaukee in March were blessings for the Jazz.

He is 10th on the list of career games played in a Jazz uniform.

Favors has worn it well.

But as the game changed, so did the team’s needs. The Jazz shot respectably from range, they just didn‘t have enough sharpshooters. Korver was good, but nearing the end of his career. Joe Ingles was among the NBA’s finest distance shooters in 2017-18, but his accuracy trailed off last season.

Enter Bogdanovic, 30, coming off his best NBA season, averaging 18 points. But in February and March, after Indiana’s Victor Oladipo went down with an injury, the Croatian’s average rose into the low 20s.

With Lindsey moving to vice president of basketball operations and Justin Zanik to general manager this summer, the move was obviously a collaborative effort. Whoever has been pulling the strings has done it with panache. In the last two weeks the Jazz have signed Conley and Bogdanovic. The latest move is being widely hailed as a picture-changing addition, especially since the Golden State Warriors are losing Kevin Durant.

Next season is far away, but this summer has been one of the most significant in team history. For that, Jazz management deserves a toast.

In Bogiespeak, here’s looking at you, kid.