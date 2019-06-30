SALT LAKE CITY — In April after the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, then-general manager (now executive vice president of basketball operations) Dennis Lindsey said the team would look to add a “sniper” in the offseason.
The Jazz did just that on the first day of the free agency period Sunday, agreeing to a deal with forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished 10th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage.
A few hours later, it was reported that Utah has also agreed to a deal with big man Ed Davis to replace Derrick Favors, whom the Jazz couldn't keep with adding Bogdanovic.
Twitter erupted after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal for Bogdanovic.
