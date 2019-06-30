In April after the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, then-general manager (now executive vice president of basketball operations) Dennis Lindsey said the team would look to add a “sniper” in the offseason.

The Jazz did just that on the first day of the free agency period Sunday, agreeing to a deal with forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished 10th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage.

Twitter erupted after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.

BOJANNNNNNNN — #1 Sadio Mané fan account (@CowhideGlobe) June 30, 2019

There it is. Jazz are contenders. Believed we were with Conley but now it’s real. #TakeNote — Jedi & Jerms (@jediandjerms) June 30, 2019

Hype af for the Jazz right now! The season can’t get here soon enough. Bojan is the stretch-4 we have desperately needed next to Rudy. This lineup is perfect. — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) June 30, 2019

Guys... the Jazz are scary good. It's really happening. We've arrived. — Mark (@MarkW_E01) June 30, 2019

Donovan Mitchell when the Jazz sign another player that can shoot. pic.twitter.com/awP3curzvs — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) June 30, 2019

Speaking of Donovan Mitchell...

Mike Conley and Royce O'Neale also reacted to the news.

👀 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 30, 2019

Numerous national outlets and NBA analysts had very glowing things to say about the signing.

Brooklyn Nets will get the media attention but the Utah Jazz have absolutely crushed the last ten days. Love the @utahjazz roster now. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 30, 2019

The Jazz are the 2019-20 season's NBA Finals dark horse. With Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic joining Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Joe Ingles, they have a deep, versatile team that's far more potent on offense and will again be elite defensively. What a summer for Utah. https://t.co/WIJnZ1HzDn — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 30, 2019

Utah is my favorite, currently, to win the West. They made significant upgrades. https://t.co/i456taNdH7 — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) June 30, 2019

Low key... the @utahjazz are building a championship contender. @ESPNNBA — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) June 30, 2019

Jazz are gonna be vicious next year — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) June 30, 2019

I love the Jazz. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 30, 2019

Folks, Bojan can shoot the lights out pic.twitter.com/rrFzzr1hhl — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 30, 2019

Okay jazz... we see you. https://t.co/sXevrkzPfb — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) June 30, 2019

By signing Bogdanovic, the Jazz will be unable to keep Derrick Favors, who was the longest-tenured player on the team.

Remember when Derrick Favors carried the Jazz on a busted up back and one good leg to a playoff series win against the Clippers while Rudy was hurt? I sure do. — Brian Maxwell (@TheBMax) June 30, 2019

It's officially the end of an era. And from the moment it began, @dfavors14 has been a member of Utah Jazz basketball and the rebuild. There aren't enough ways to properly say thank you to the guy thats helped build it back up from ground zero. pic.twitter.com/HMptQJyT4Y — Steve #15Hunnid Bartle (@SBartle247) June 30, 2019

Not ready to move on though. @dfavors14 thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/GfdsJWYbST — Riley Gisseman (@rgiss11) June 30, 2019

Love you @dfavors14. Thanks for everything! — El Jay (@LJoyce11) June 30, 2019

Derrick Favors has been one of the NBA's most under-appreciated players over the last few years. I sincerely hope he gets to start at center somewhere. https://t.co/uhkNucoEov — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 30, 2019