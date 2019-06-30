In April after the Utah Jazz were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the playoffs, then-general manager (now executive vice president of basketball operations) Dennis Lindsey said the team would look to add a “sniper” in the offseason.1 comment on this story
The Jazz did just that on the first day of the free agency period Sunday, agreeing to a deal with forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished 10th in the NBA last season in 3-point percentage.
Twitter erupted after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.
Speaking of Donovan Mitchell...
Mike Conley and Royce O'Neale also reacted to the news.
Numerous national outlets and NBA analysts had very glowing things to say about the signing.
By signing Bogdanovic, the Jazz will be unable to keep Derrick Favors, who was the longest-tenured player on the team.