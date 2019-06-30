SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will sign Bojan Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73 million deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. This has been confirmed by the Deseret News.

Utah Jazz make their moves on first day of free agency: Bojan Bogdanovic in. Rubio, Favors out.

The small forward averaged 18.0 points while shooting 49.7% from the field for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season. He also shoots an impressive 42.5% from beyond the 3-point line — good enough to be the 10th-best percentage in the NBA. By comparison, Joe Ingles shot 39.1% from the 3-point line for the Jazz last season.

Once Nikola Mirotic made a surprising decision to return to Europe, new Jazz GM Justin Zanik pivoted and made a strong push to sign Bogdanovic out of Indiana. In his first few months as GM, Zanik has landed Mike Conley and Bogdanovic. Jazz are a legitimate Western contender now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

It was the 30-year-old Croatian's best of his five seasons in the NBA.

He joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2014 and played three season for them until he was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2017.

The deal was announced right at the start of NBA free agency — 4 p.m. Sunday MDT — when teams could start signing new players.

The Jazz will likely have to decline their team-option to bring back Derrick Favors for one more season to stay under the salary cap.

This story will be updated.