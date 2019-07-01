This July marks the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon. For many of us who are old enough to remember watching the coverage of this great event on television, this was a memory of a lifetime. Last week we noticed that the Clark Planetarium was showing a movie about this great Apollo 11 flight. We went to see this movie as a family and were not disappointed. What a great movie! The rare high-quality actual footage shown on the huge Imax screen along with the incredible sound was just spectacular and inspiring. The scenes of the astronauts preparing for this historic flight and putting on their spacesuits was very intense. Scenes of the hundreds of people working at Mission Control and the thousands of people who were lining the nearby beaches and highways to watch this historic liftoff made us feel like we were experiencing this firsthand practically.

We have all benefited so much from the technological spin-offs of this visionary quest to go to the moon. The courage, dedication and foresight required to go to the moon is a great example of what the American people can accomplish when we work together.

I strongly recommend for all who may be reading this to consider going to see this movie sometime in the next week or two.

You may even want to try to fit this into your Fourth of July plans at the Clark Planetarium if possible. You will be glad you did.

Reid Swenson

Salt Lake City