"PLAGUE," by Gregg Luke, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 293 pages (f)

Professor Mitch Pine has spent the last 10 years of his life delving into the cause of the 14th-century plague. What he’s found has scared him so deeply that he’s scheduled to meet with federal government officials in Atlanta, Georgia. But Mitch’s trip to the CDC is intercepted by fellow passenger Kiana Rosemont in “Plague.”

At first, Mitch cannot believe Kiana would purposely waylay him. But once she shows him proof that his research assistant has been taken hostag, and will remain imprisoned unless he follows her captor’s instructions, Mitch’s only recourse is to follow her demands. Through instructions from her mysterious billionaire employer, Kiana and Mitch are taken on a journey throughout several countries, where Mitch learns more about the Black Death.

Covenant Communications Gregg Luke is the author of "Plague."

Meanwhile, Suko Nakamura, his research assistant, tries to keep important knowledge from her captors, one of whom could be mentally unbalanced and seems dangerously capable of inflicting harm.

Author Gregg Luke melds current science with medieval history to bring about a potential future that seems not only plausible but, because of his convincing writing, also probable. Readers can learn a surprising amount of knowledge, from the founding of Dublin Ireland’s Trinity College to the scientific readings of ice-core samples, all while being entertained by Luke’s riveting characters.

While some of his plot is weak, most of “Plague” is a great fictional thriller that can continually keep readers guessing what will happen next.

“Plague” contains clean language and very little romance. Violence is limited to experimental medical procedures and a brief fistfight.

Luke lives in Cache Valley and has authored previous books that have been Whitney Award finalists, which recognize novels by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A graduate of the University of Utah, he is also a pharmacist.