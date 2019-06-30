SANDY — Real Salt Lake didn’t gain ground in the Western Conference standings despite Saturday’s win over Kansas City, but more importantly it didn’t lose ground.

That’s encouraging for RSL given the glut of home games coming up, because over the past four years on those hot summer nights at Rio Tinto Stadium it has left a ton of points on the field.

Prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win, RSL’s record at the Riot in June and July dating back to 2015 was a paltry 6-2-11.

Losing only twice is great, but 11 home ties leaves much to be desired — especially considering that eight of them came against teams that eventually missed the playoffs.

Saturday’s win put three points in RSL’s back pocket in Game 1 of a very important stretch of four of five at home.

“This part of the season, the most important thing is to collect the points,” said Damir Kreilach.

At home, points need to be collected in increments of three, not one, which hasn’t always happened in the summer.

The two home draws last summer came against Colorado and San Jose, the bottom two teams in the West, and those results were a big reason Real Salt Lake needed help on the final day of the season to qualify for the playoffs.

If Saturday night’s win is any indication, this summer could be different.

To truly make a push up the Western Conference standings, RSL can’t settle for anything less than maximum points the next three hot nights at Rio Tinto Stadium — beginning next Wednesday against Columbus.

The Crew, like Kansas City, aren’t playing like a playoff team at the moment, and for RSL to climb back into playoff position it needs to punish those types of teams at home.

That’s exactly what it did Saturday night against Kansas City, with Sam Johnson finishing twice in the opening half to provide all the scoring.

“The home games are going to be crucial for us. We know we’re a strong team at home and I think everybody who comes here knows that as well, so we’ll be looking to win another game here on Wednesday,” said Albert Rusnak, who recorded an assist on RSL’s second goal of the game.

One of the things coach Mike Petke was most pleased about in the win was the players’ willingness to take risks and be more aggressive playing the ball in behind.

“Previous games we were a bit hesitant for whatever reason to get behind defenses, it was more possession to change the point of attack,” said Petke.

Against a Kansas City squad that likes to play a high defensive line, RSL tried setting the tone right away with a couple of long balls behind by Kyle Beckerman and Justen Glad, and that’s something Petke said he wants to see more of from his team going forward.

“The players have to continue to have the confidence when they have the ball at their feet to play these balls, to break lines, and I’ll be honest with you, I think we won 2-0 tonight but there’s a lot of things we could’ve done a helluva a lot better. But that’s a good thing, you win and you think you could’ve done better, that’s a really good thing,” he said.

He doesn’t just want long balls over the top, either. Petke was pleased with the runs Johnson made in between the center backs as well as the diagonal runs that Rusnak and Sebastian Saucedo made between the outside back and the center back.

That extra aggression, along with the extra aggression Petke has been pushing recently with the counter-press, are both things that could help RSL begin to rewrite the 2019 season heading into the second half.

After all, despite Saturday’s win, RSL still sits in eighth place in the Western Conference, and if the playoffs started today it would be on the outside looking in.