HERRIMAN — All but a few wooden support beams were left after fire ravaged a family home on Saturday.

At least four local fire departments, as well as Dominion Energy, assisted with the blaze, which burned quickly in the summer heat, at 6212 Butterfield Park Way, according to Unified Fire Authority, which tweeted about the 5 p.m. incident.

All of the residents of the home, including two adults, seven kids, a dog and two rabbits were able to escape without injury.

Unified Fire said the home is likely to be a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was available.