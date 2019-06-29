The LoveLoud Foundation was created by Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds as a day of music and messages dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ youth and raising awareness for teen suicide. Reynolds performed at this year's festival along with headliners Kesha, Tegan and Sara and others, who shared the stage with locals talent like pianist Paul Cardall, Brigham Young University graduate Matt Easton and former BYU mascot Charlie Bird. Reynoldssays the LoveLoud Festival is "a feeling; it's a community coming together and rallying together to change statistics, and that takes everybody."

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.