PROVO — Officials say Utah County has underfunded the retirement system for its sheriff's office for more than 20 years.

The Daily Herald reports the county government had not made contributions to the Utah Retirement Systems for the scheduled hours that sheriff's office personnel worked above the 80 hours for two-week pay periods.

The sheriff's office and the Utah County Attorney's Office say they don't know how much the retirement system is missing.

The sheriff's office says the error did not affect deputies' pay before retirement.

An attorney for the Utah County Commission did not immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

The sheriff's office says the county contributions have been correct going forward to reflect the actual hours scheduled.