BEAVER — Fire crews were working to contain a smoldering wildfire in a high-elevation area 5 miles east of the town of Beaver.

The Central Utah Fire agency said Saturday that the wildfire was burning on steep, rocky terrain that presents difficulties to firefighters.

No buildings are threatened by the fire. About 110 firefighters are assigned to ensure the 2-square-mile blaze does not spread. Smoke can be seen from I-15.

Authorities say the fire was triggered by lightning.