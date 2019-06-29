CORINNE, Box Elder County — A 16-year-old found dead this week at a park in Box Elder County was left there by friends after a night of drinking, authorities said.

Thursday morning, deputies responded to Bill Flack Park in Corinne where a passerby discovered the body of Marcus Elkins, according to a prepared statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities on Thursday said they believed he was brought there after his death and there were other juveniles they wanted to speak to about the incident.

The teens — all from Corinne — told authorities "there was consumption of alcohol during the night," the sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday.

"Activities took them between the two parks in Corinne and at some point during their movement Marcus collapsed. The three juveniles moved Marcus to Bill Flack Park from where he collapsed," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are waiting to learn a cause of death from the State Medical Examiner's Office. They will turn information over to the Box Elder County Attorney's Office for further review, according to the statement.

No assrets have been made.