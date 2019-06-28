SANDY — It’s been a rare sight for Utah Royals FC to give up multiple goals in a game during the 2019 season. It happened for just the third time Friday.

On a night where URFC could have taken over the top spot in the National Women’s Soccer League standings, though, the Royals gave up a pair of first-half goals and fell 2-0 to Reign FC at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Jessica Fishlock opened the scoring in the 30th minute, notching her third goal in as many games on the return from teammate Bethany Balcer and scoring on the right side.

In the 35th minute, Fishlock came up with the assist, finding a wide-open Ifeoma Onumonu in the box and Onumonu put the ball in the back of the net.

URFC (5-2-3), with 17 points, trailed the top-place Washington Spirit by just a point heading into the match, giving the Royals a chance to leap atop the NWSL table before the Spirit host the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

Reign FC (4-1-5), though, stayed unbeaten in its past seven games, with four wins and three draws. The win also moved Reign into a tie with URFC in the standings and also kept them unbeaten all-time against URFC (3-0-1).

The Royals, who fell to 4-2-1 at home this season, will look to rebound in two weeks when they travel to face Sky Blue FC on July 12.