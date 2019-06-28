OGDEN — No injuries have been reported after firefighters extinguished a fire at a Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Ogden Friday morning, according to Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman.

No one was inside the building when fire crews arrived at approximately 10:35 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from inside the church at 550 E. 900 North.

Damage was estimated at $40,000 and was isolated to one church wing.

Because the fire was in a church, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting in the investigation with Ogden's fire marshal.

“Anytime there’s a fire in a church, they are involved," Bauman said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.