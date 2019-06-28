OGDEN — No injuries have been reported after firefighters extinguished a fire at a Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Ogden Friday morning, according to Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman.Comment on this story
No one was inside the building when fire crews arrived at approximately 10:35 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from inside the church at 550 E. 900 North.
Damage was estimated at $40,000 and was isolated to one church wing.
Because the fire was in a church, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting in the investigation with Ogden's fire marshal.
“Anytime there’s a fire in a church, they are involved," Bauman said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.