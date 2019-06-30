NEIL A. ARMSTRONG, NASA
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the Command module. The trio was launched to the moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969. They departed the moon July 21, 1969.
SALT LAKE CITY — On July 16, 1969, the country, along with much of the world, watched as Apollo 11 launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of that mission, when Commander Neil Armstrong — who gave the world the now-famous phrase "that's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" — and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin first stepped foot on our moon's surface, while Command module pilot Michael Collins orbited the moon.

In preparation for an article about what our readers were doing when Apollo 11 landed on the moon, we are asking you to please share your stories and remembrances with us regarding that event. If you are interested in being contacted about your memories, please leave your email address and phone number.

