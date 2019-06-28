SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is reminding TRAX riders and motorists that crews will begin replacing aging rail between the Arena and Temple Square stations.

In addition, crews will replace old switches with new ones called flange bearing switches. According to the agency, as the train passes through the new switches, the flange will bear the weight of the train instead of the part of the wheel that sits atop the stock rail. That will make for a smoother ride through the switch and lessen the “hammering” people hear.

Other than a break between the Arena and Temple Square stations for the Blue and Green TRAX lines, the system will run as usual. Buses will be available to shuttle passengers between the Arena and Temple Square stations. The shuttles will run every eight to 10 minutes.

For those heading to and from FrontRunner or the airport, there will be a shuttle bus between the Temple Square Station and the North Temple Station and vice-versa. That shuttle will run every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and every 60 minutes from 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight to match the FrontRunner schedule.