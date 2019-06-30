SALT LAKE CITY — The rumor that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper might work together again in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” picked up some steam this week.

An unnamed source told HollywoodLife, a website dedicated to celebrity news, that Gaga may join the “Guardians” cast for the third film and play the love interest of Rocket Raccoon, who is voiced by Cooper.

“There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3.’ Only some cast names have been released but the word is Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest,” the unnamed source told HollywoodLife. “Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting. Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognizes that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen.”

Cooper and Gaga teamed up for the 2018 hit “A Star is Born,” in which Cooper and Gaga’s characters were star-crossed lovers dealing with the anxieties of the music industry.

“Aside from endless rumors about the two A-list celebrities becoming a romantic item, there's also been a lot of fan wishing for Cooper and Gaga to be re-teamed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” according to ComicBook.com.

The new rumor coincides with another rumor from last week that Gaga and Cooper would team up, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. The original rumor came from Film Updates.

Lady Gaga is reportedly being considered for the role of Lylla, Rocket's love interest who is set to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This would mark a reunion between Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket, after last year's A Star is Born. pic.twitter.com/rYTWzQFsSj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 17, 2019

Why it matters: “This is interesting for several reasons, though is squarely just a rumor right now as no sources are cited and nothing's been confirmed. That said, giving Rocket a love interest would be something quite different from the other two films, but more importantly, it would also usher in a reunion for Lady Gaga and Rocket voice actor Bradley Cooper,” according to ComicBook.com.

Who will Gaga play?: As I wrote for the Deseret News, Gaga would likely play the character Lylla, who comes from the planet Halfworld. Lylla fell in love with Rocket Raccoon, who claimed he would do whatever it takes to protect her. The bond between them grows through the Toy War, which wrecks the planet of Halfworld, too.