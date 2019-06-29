SALT LAKE CITY — John Stamos has a spinoff idea, and it doesn’t include Lori Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky.

Stamos told E! News on Thursday that there’s an idea for a spinoff show that takes place before “Full House.”

“I think there’s a play that we go backward,” he told E! News. “Like, what happened before?”

Specifically, the show would center around Stamos’ character Jesse Katsopolis and his younger years.

“If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister, Pam, dies, and that’s why it’s the three men raising the three girls, so I’d like to explore that — the brother, sister, maybe go back,” he said, according to E! News. “We’ll see.”

Jesse didn’t meet his wife, Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky, until the second season of “Full House.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be students at the University of Southern California.

Read more: 'Fuller House' star John Stamos says Lori Loughlin scandal is 'a difficult situation for everyone'