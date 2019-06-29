SALT LAKE CITY — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is spending his offseason embracing faith-based and family-friendly entertainment, according to The Associated Press.

Curry is focusing on his new media company, Unanimous Media, which has several projects in the works, including films, a network television show and documentaries.

Curry said he wants the new company to "uplift people who need to be uplifted."

"We've been very selective about the things we want to bring to our audience," he said. "In our first year, we really wanted to make people think, feel, laugh, cry and challenge them. When I'm out on the court, I'm all about inspiring people with my faith — win or lose. I try to do it with glory and with a smile on my face. We're trying to take that same idea to our projects."

Context: Curry’s decision to join the media world is similar to other NBA players. For example, LeBron James has an HBO show and is working on “Space Jam 2.” Curry’s teammate Kevin Durant has a number of projects, too. Curry said he wants to do things his own way, though.

"Everybody needs examples," Curry said. "But I'm going to do this my way. They're doing amazing stuff. This space is big enough for everybody to win. In terms of our projects, we are going to stay true to ourselves. It's all about changing people's lives. I never want to get away from inspiring people."

